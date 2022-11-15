Home / Cricket / 'Hum qudrat kay nizam ki waja se final mein…’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer's remark stuns anchor after T20 WC final - Watch

'Hum qudrat kay nizam ki waja se final mein…’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer's remark stuns anchor after T20 WC final - Watch

cricket
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:20 AM IST

The former Pakistani cricketer also made a huge claim about injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after England's 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, center left, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss (AP)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, center left, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Buttler at the toss (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Despite staging a late comeback in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam-led Pakistan failed to end their trophy drought at the grandest stages of them all. Champions in the 2009 edition of the ICC World T20, Pakistan secured its berth for the knockout phase after South Africa were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on the final matchday of the Super 12 phase.

The Proteas suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of the Netherlands which paved the way for the Green Army to revive their World Cup campaign in Australia. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final to set a date with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals. Though Pakistan had a lot of luck going its way, the Green Army failed to live up to expectations as Babar and Co. were outclassed by England in the World Cup final.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma only decided where to hide on field. He didn't take a single call'

Speaking to ARY news after the summit clash of the T20 World Cup, former Pakistani cricketer Tanveer Ahmed shared his honest assessment of Pakistan's bitter-sweet campaign in Australia. “Hum yaha tak aye, hum koi apni performances ki wajah se yaha tak nahi phochey. Hum qudrat kay nizam ki waja say final mein pohnchay. South Africa hara Netherlands se, uske baad humney momentum pakda, lekin us se pehle hum bilkul is tournament se bahar ho chukey they. Aur ye har dafah, har ICC kay event mein ye silsila chalta rehta hai (We [Pakistan] reached the knockout phase, not because of our performances. Because of the law of nature, Pakistan made it to the World Cup final. After South Africa lost to the Netherlands, Pakistan managed to gain momentum at the World Cup. However, before the Dutch upset, Pakistan had no chance of making it to the semi-finals. Such has been the story of Pakistan cricket when it comes to ICC events)," Ahmed said.

The former Pakistani cricketer also questioned Babar's captaincy credentials after England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The ex-cricketer and full-time cricket pundit was surprised to see Mohammad Nawaz not bowling a single over in the summit clash. Ahmed also predicted that injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will miss the forthcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Nawaz se bowling nahi karwayi gayi. Nawaz humey bilkul side mein nazar aye. Adil Rashid ka bhi ball spin hua, Mujhe laga Nawaz se bhi bowl karayi jaygi. Shaheen jo unfit huey, wo 2 overs shayad unkey hotey to wo wicket bhi le saktey they. Unko hit maarna itna asaan bhi nahi hota. Jaha tak mujhe lag rha hai inka PSL to gaya (Nawaz didn't bowl in the final. He was sidelined by Babar. Since Rashid had some purchase, I thought Babar will utilise Nawaz. And Shaheen would have taken a wicket in his remaining 2 overs if he was not injured. As far as his injury is concerned, I feel his PSL season is all but over)," he concluded.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup england vs pakistan
t20 world cup england vs pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out