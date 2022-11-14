'Rohit only decided where to hide on the field. He didn't take a single call': Ex-IND cricketer tears into India captain

Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team has suffered defeats in two big multi-team tournaments in three months. In September, India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the Asia Cup, which was a big blow following defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4. Series wins over Australia and South Africa at home restored some hope but it soon turned into disappointment as India went crashing out of the T20 World Cup following a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of England in the semifinal.

The defeat has again raised question over India's timid approach with the bat as India's top-order struggled big time in the Powerplay. Their highest total after the first six overs was 46, against the Netherlands, with India once again being accused of playing an outdated brand of cricket in T20Is. With Rohit Sharma already 35 and the next T20 World Cup two years away, this certainly in the time for a change in guard, feels former India pacer Atul Wassan, who has backed Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant for the post, believing one of them can usher India's T20 team into a new era.

"Yes, I feel so (that Rohit's time as India's T20 captain is over). You always plan between two World Cups and I don't think Indian cricket will gain anything by retaining him as captain. We won't get any return for such an investment. You have two options in front of you - Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. I am still besides myself, can't believe what happened. I felt as if India batted in Adelaide and England in Sharjah," Wassan said on ABP News.

Given the magnitude of the defeat, the former India cricketer slammed Team India for showing no fight. That England won the contest was not a topic of debate but that India surrendered without picking up a single wicket is an alarming concern, feels Wassan. As a matter of fact, he made strong accusations against Rohit, claiming that the India captain did not take authority and that all the decisions were taken by the team management.

"We could see two level of cricketers. At least something should have happened. You can't even find a fault. I feel that you can't blame the captaincy. Afterall, it was the team management that was taking all decisions. Rohit Sharma did not take a single call. He only decided where to hide on the field," added Wassan.

