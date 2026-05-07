Hyderabad officially turns into Punjab Kings’ house of horrors after SRH’s historic IPL feat

The Indian Premier League has been structured to promote fair competition since its inception in 2008. However, despite the league’s efforts to maintain parity through strict budget caps, a few teams have historically continued to assert their dominance over certain counterparts on the pitch. The 2026 season brought new hope for struggling sides to end their losing streaks against certain opponents at specific venues, but the story remains the same despite their position on the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after the dismissal of Punjab Kings' captain Indian cricket player Shreyas Iyer during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match (AFP)

Last night, May 6, saw a similar case as table-toppers Punjab Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad with renewed hope following their strong start to the season. However, they left with an unwanted record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side came into this high-octane clash hoping to take a step closer to finishing at the top of the table after suffering two consecutive defeats. However, the high-flying Pat Cummins-led side played with the same aggressive intent with both bat and ball that everyone expected before the match. Ultimately, the game was decided by fine margins, as fielding blunders saw PBKS fall short once again against SRH.

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Despite Cooper Connolly’s solo effort with an unbeaten century of 107, PBKS were comfortably defeated by 33 runs, marking their ninth consecutive defeat against the same opponent at the same venue. While it ended in disappointment for one side, it became a moment of glory for the other, as SRH set a new IPL record for the longest winning streak against a single opponent at a single venue between 2015 and 2026, extending their tally to nine matches. The previous record of eight was held by Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the famous Chepauk in Chennai.

The win in Hyderabad also saw the Cummins-led side move ahead of PBKS at the top of the table, gaining a one-point advantage with 14 points in 11 matches, although PBKS still have a game in hand over SRH. With Revenge Week underway, it was the perfect opportunity for PBKS to seek long-awaited revenge, but they will now have to wait until the next edition of the IPL to end this losing streak against SRH in Hyderabad.

Here is the list of longest winning streaks at a single venue in IPL history: * 9 – SRH vs PBKS at Hyderabad (2015–26)

* 8 – CSK vs RCB at Chennai (2010–24)

* 7 – CSK vs DC at Chennai (2011–23)

* 7 – MI vs KKR at Wankhede (2013–23)

SRH also became the second-most successful team in IPL history in terms of most wins against the same opponent at a single venue, registering their 10th win against PBKS in 11 matches. They are now just one win away from overtaking leaders Mumbai Indians, who have won 11 out of 13 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is the list of most wins at a single venue in IPL history:

* 11 – MI vs KKR at Wankhede (13 matches)

* 10 – SRH vs PBKS at Hyderabad (11 matches)*

* 9 – KKR vs PBKS at Kolkata (15 matches)

* 9 – CSK vs KKR at Chennai (13 matches)