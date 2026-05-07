Virat Kohli elevates Bhuvneshwar Kumar into IPL folklore as RCB star nears a pacer’s impossible milestone

Veteran India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands on the cusp of achieving something no fast bowler has ever managed in the history of the Indian Premier League. On Thursday, Bhuvneshwar will become the 12th player in IPL history to reach the landmark, and fellow member of that elite club, Virat Kohli, reserved “remarkable” praise for his teammate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate a wicket during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match (PTI)

In the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar will become the 12th player to feature in 200 IPL matches. While all 11 players before him are Indians, none has been a specialist fast bowler. The list includes seven top-order batters, two wicketkeeper-batters and two spin-bowling all-rounders.

Dwayne Bravo is the closest among fast bowlers with 161 appearances, although the former West Indies all-rounder retired from the IPL in 2022. Among active players, Hardik Pandya is next with 160 appearances, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 155 games.

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Ahead of the LSG clash, Kohli praised Bhuvneshwar’s longevity, intelligence and consistency, even branding him among the top three fast bowlers in IPL history.

“It’s a huge achievement to play 200 IPL games, especially as a fast bowler. That speaks volumes about his longevity and consistency. He has played so much cricket across formats and has remained successful throughout,” Kohli said in a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“The thing that has always stood out about Bhuvi is his understanding of the game and his cricket intelligence. He is definitely among the top three pacers in IPL history. When you look at his economy rate, the wickets he has taken, and the number of dot balls he delivers every match, it is truly remarkable. He is someone you can rely on under pressure every single time,” he added.