'I absolutely disagree': Pat Cummins makes fiery response to Johnson's 'gutless' jibe; 'I can hold my head high'

Pat Cummins made his first public comments on Wednesday since the departure of former national team coach Justin Langer, in which he insisted that Australia needed a more collaborative, "new style" of coaching. In the wake of Langer's resignation on Saturday, Cummins and his team have been lambasted by several retired players for not publicly supporting the coach.

Langer left after a nearly four-year reign that was widely seen as instilling integrity and discipline in a team that had been disgraced by a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018. His tenure culminated in a 4-0 beating of England in the Ashes series that ended last month.

Following his statement in which he also stated that he is “sticking up” for his mates just as the former Australian players were backing their former teammate Langer, Cummins responded to criticism from Mitchell Johnson during a press conference held by Cricket Australia.

“He had plenty of public opportunities to endorse an extension for Langer. So when he let it through to the keeper every time, it became pretty obvious he didn’t want it to happen," Johnson had written in his column for The West Australian.

“Cummins holds a lot of power and must have been central to what’s happened. He’s clearly had an agenda to get in a coach he wants. His recent interviews have been gutless by not respecting his coach when he could have been upfront from the start.

The Australian Test captain, addressing the comments from the former Aussie quick, said that he “absolutely disagree” with him.

“I know, I can’t believe a fast bowler’s having a go at me," said Cummins jokingly before he responded in a more serious manner.

“He’s just standing up for his mates. I absolutely disagree with what he said. No, he hasn’t reached out, but that’s fine. He’s entitled to his opinion, he’s standing up for his mate. I can hold my head high so I’m fine,” said the Aussie fast bowler.

Cummins has also said that he is willing to discuss the situation with former cricketers. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying around,” Cummins said. “Added to the feedback, you’ve got to take everything in that kind of context. They’re all people I really respect so I listen to for sure. I’d welcome chatting to any of them directly about feedback and thoughts they have.