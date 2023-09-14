‘I asked, is it Dhoni? Kohli said no. It’s Rohit': Ashwin recalls Virat's 'nightmare' remark on India captain

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been one of the mainstays for the side for many years. Initially a middle-order batsman, Rohit's journey took a transformative turn under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2017 when he was promoted as an opener. What ensued was a spectacular era marked by prolific run-scoring and record-breaking performances, solidifying Rohit's stature as one of the premier opening batsmen on the global stage. His astounding feat of three double-centuries in ODIs and five centuries during the 2019 World Cup left a lasting impression, striking fear into the hearts of opposition bowlers. Even at 36, Rohit continues to be a formidable force in India's batting lineup, standing alongside Virat Kohli as a major threat to any opposition.

India's Rohit Sharma, left, is congratulated by Virat Kohli for scoring a half century during the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and India(AP)

During a recent Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Rohit, who had earlier struggled against the side's star-studded pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, took them to the cleaners. He was significantly aggressive since the start of the innings and scored an impressive 56 off just 49 balls. Against Sri Lanka too, Rohit was the side's highest-scorer as he smashed another half-century.

The Indian captain remains key to the side's batting order as it embarks on a home ODI World Cup in October-November, and star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – who was discussing Rohit's knock against Pakistan on his YouTube channel – shared an anecdote regarding the skipper. Ashwin revealed a conversation he had about Rohit with Virat Kohli, as the opener was batting at the crease during a game.

"5-6 years back, Virat Kohli and I had a discussion while Rohit was batting. I don't remember which match it was. Seeing Rohit bat, I was thinking, “Where do you even bowl to him? If Rohit is set after 15-20 overs, you wouldn't know where to bowl to him. Virat asked me, “Do you know who is a captain's nightmare at the death?

"I asked, "Is it Dhoni?" Kohli was like, "No, it is Rohit." When I asked him why, he said you won't know where to bowl," recalled Ashwin.

On many occasions, Rohit has stayed at the crease well beyond the 30-over mark and proved to be a tough customer for the bowlers, even during the later stages of the innings. One of the biggest examples for the same is his insane 264-run knock against Sri Lanka, which is also a world record for the highest ODI score in history. Rohit was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as India posted a mammoth score of 404/5 in 50 overs during an ODI in November 2014.

‘Rohit has Got all the shots’

Ashwin further stated that Rohit makes batting look effortless and has got all the shots in the book.

"If Rohit Sharma is batting at the end of the 16th over in a T20, where will you bowl? He has got all the shots in the book and once he played an extraordinary knock in Chinnaswamy stadium that Kohli can never forget, it seems.

“Rohit Sharma has got all the shots, and he makes it look so effortless and easy.”

