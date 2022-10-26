‘I assume…’: Ashton Agar gives key update on availability of Covid-hit Adam Zampa ahead of AUS-ENG T20 World Cup match

With Adam Zampa missing out on Australia's recent T20 World Cup fixture vs Sri Lanka due to Covid-19, Ashton Agar gave a crucial update on his teammate's availability for his side's upcoming game vs England. Zampa tested positive for Covid-19 hours before the Sri Lanka fixture and his side went on to grab a crucial seven-wicket victory. Agar replaced Zampa for the match and revealed that his teammate will 'play against England'.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said, "I assume Zamps will pull up well".

"He was starting to feel better already so I'm sure he'll play against England and I'll just have to see what happens with me. I've become used to that, I'm pretty good at dealing with that now as much as I'd like to play every game, we've got a really good squad so I just keep moving forwards. I'll be fine", he further added.

After losing to New Zealand in their opener, Australia had to rely on heroics by Marcus Stoinis to seal a victory. Chasing a target of 158 runs, Australia reached 158 for three in 16.3 overs with Stoinis hammering an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 18 balls. His knock included four fours and six sixes. Initially, Sri Lanka had posted 157 for six in 20 overs with Charith Asalanka slamming an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 25 balls. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Agar and Glenn Maxwell bagged a wicket each for the hosts.

Speaking after the match, Stoinis said, "Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I feel comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going. To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended on putting up a clinic there. Mentally I was nice and fresh, I had a bit of time off looking after the side strain, it's been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good. We played here the other day against England and it was a beautiful wicket."

"This did look like it was doing a bit more especially with the new ball, but it's a beautiful ground and probably the best ground in Australia if not the world with the technology and lighting going on here and my home crowd, it's a beautiful wicket. We wrapped this game up and look forward to playing England at the MCG (on Friday). They are obviously a very good team, so we will do our homework again, rest up get on the flight tomorrow go on from there", he further added.

England lost to Ireland on Wednesday in a rain-hit match and are currently third in Group 1 with two points. Meanwhile, Australia are fifth with two points, but with a lower net run rate.

