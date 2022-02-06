'I challenge the players to be innovative': Rohit Sharma explains India's ultimate goal, says 'open to a lot of things'

Rohit Sharma started his journey as a full-time skipper in limited-overs cricket by hitting a fifty as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Putting up a show of perfectly-timed hooks and pulls, Rohit showed his batting prowess despite staying away from international cricket for over two months.

In India's historic 1000th ODI, Rohit scored 60 from 51 deliveries as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) added finishing touches to somewhat soothe the team's middle-order conundrum, which was a major hitch in India's 0-3 ODI series defeat in South Africa.

Speaking about India's comprehensive win, Rohit said that they want to keep getting better as a team, further adding that he wants the players to challenge themselves.

"We want to keep getting better as a team. The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants. If the team requires us to do something different, have to do it. Don't think we have to change a lot. All I will ask of the players is to challenge yourself and be innovative," he said in the post-match presentation.

Yuzvendra Chahal wrapped up the West Indies team for 176, taking two wickets in one over and finishing with figures of 4 for 49. West Indies were off to a dizzy start after losing Shai Hope early for eight. Rohit introduced spin in the eighth over as off-break bowler Washington Sundar rolled his arms. He removed Brandon King and Darren Bravo before Chahal wreaked havoc on the sluggish track. All-rounder Jason Holder notched up his half-century but his departure on 57 didn't help West Indies reach the 200-run mark.

Rohit feels India ticked all boxes but rued the loss of four wickets during the run-chase. "I don't believe in perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that. With that bat we could've finished with not so many wickets, that is one. Could also have created pressure on their lower order. Don't want to take any credit away," he further said.

He was confident before the series opener as Rohit had in touch with the game during his injury lay-off. The white-ball captain also underlined the net session in Ahmedabad that helped the team prepare for the game.

I've been off for a while, haven't played for two months but I was back home hitting the balls. Knew there was a long season ahead. Had a good net session here. I was confident going into this game," said Rohit.

Having taken a 1-0 lead, India will look to claim the series when they take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday at the same venue.