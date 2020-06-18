I’d like to play for them: Danielle Wyatt picks her favourite IPL team

cricket

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:15 IST

When we think about women cricketers, certain names come into mind. Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Jhulan Goswami, Elysse Perry, or Danielle Wyatt are some of the cricketers that have attained a level in the game where they are known all around the world. Plying her trade for England, Wyatt has scored two T20 international centuries in 109 games while hitting one hundred in 74 One Day Internationals.

Wyatt, much like most cricket fans all across the world, is a huge fan of India skipper Virat Kohli and has been in the news in the past for the same. The England cricketer has also engaged in light-hearted banter with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on social media in recent days.

So when asked to pick an Indian Premier League team she would like to be a part of, Wyatt has an obvious answer. Wyatt said she would be like to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

‘I don’t mind any team, really. But I support Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) because they have/had Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, and AB de Villiers. So, RCB would be cool, I’d like to play for them,’ Wyatt told cricket.com.

There have been several conversations between Wyatt and Chahal on Twitter where they have had light-hearted banter with each other. But when asked if she personally knows Chahal, Wyatt said she has never met but thinks Yuzi is very funny on social media.

‘I have never met Chahal. We follow each other on Instagram and have some good friendly banter towards each other. He is a fantastic bowler and he is absolutely funny on social media too.’

Wyatt also recalled the first time she met the Tendulkars at Lord’s Cricket Ground, nearly 10-11 years ago.

“So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc,” she recalled.

“Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me,” Wyatt added.