'I didn't feel he will do this well': Chopra shares 'personal story' about Kohli; picks his World XI of Under-19 stars

Under-19 World Cups have been the perfect opportunity for a new generation of stars to make their names. The showpiece event has unearthed a bunch of players who have gone on to represent their country at the senior level as well.

The Indian team has also enjoyed a wide pool of talent with bright cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw breaking into the senior side. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked a World XI of such U19 names who have left a mark at the highest level.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Babar Azam as his first player and recalled the Pakistan batter's elegant drives at the Under-19 spectacle. "Babar Azam, you saw him playing drives in the under-19 World Cup, he was looking good. He comes from a cricketing family and it was the first time we got to see his potential, although you don't know how much that potential will be realized," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in India winning the U-19 World Cup back in 2008, was the next name in Chopra's eleven. Kohli led India to an Under 19 World Cup title in 2008 and progressed as one of the most successful captains in the modern era.

He also picked two prolific batters of the modern age, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Both the batters were a part of the 2008 Under 19 World Cup held in Malaysia.

"After him, Virat Kohli. That's a personal story because when he was selected for India under-19, he was already a part of the Ranji Trophy team and I have seen him closely. The qualities were there, it seemed the boy will do well but I will be honest, I didn't feel he will do this well.

"Steve Smith, if you see his photo as a kid, you will say a leg-spinner had come who could bat a little but he will become Steve unstoppable Smith. Kane consistent Williamson - it was the same World Cup where Virat Kohli was there against him. In fact, Kohli dismissed Williamson," Chopra further said.

Chopra's next three picks of the batting line-up were Dinesh Chandimal, Eoin Morgan and Shimron Hetmyer. England talisman Morgan was a shining light in Ireland's 2006 campaign, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the event with 338 runs. "After that, Dinesh Chandimal. I will keep him in the team as a wicket-keeper. Eoin Morgan, World Cup-winning captain. He used to play for Ireland at that time, now he is England's captain. Shimron Hetmyer - we had seen his ability to hit sixes in under-19 cricket."

For the bowling unit, Chopra picked Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chris Woakes, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Kagiso Rabada. Mehidy, skipper of Bangladesh U19 side in the 2016 edition of the tournament, made a mark in the semi-final game against West Indies. He scored 60 from No.6 and later plucked two wickets after opening the bowling. He also marked his international senior debut the same year.

"Mehidy Hasan Miraz - one of my favorite players, his performance has been very good. Off-spin, batting - he is brilliant. Then Chris Woakes, he also made the journey from the under-19 World Cup to the England side.

"Then Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada. These are two other big names whom you see and say - Well done yaar, these boys have done very well," Chopra further said.

