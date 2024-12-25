'I didn’t cry one bit. It’s disservice to the game if...': Ashwin responds to Kapil Dev's 'deserved a farewell' remark

Former India captain Kapil Dev was unhappy that Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket without a grand farewell like Sachin Tendulkar had received. Although the veteran India all-rounder expressed gratitude for the legend's sentiments, he said that he doesn't believe in farewell ceremonies. India's Ravichandran Ashwin returns to pavilion(PTI)

Ashwin, who played just one match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the tour of Australia. The decision, made public at the end of the drawn Test in Brisbane last week, shocked the cricket fraternity, including his teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

A disappointed Kapil, speaking to ANI, said, “I wish I had been there, I wouldn't have let him go like that. I would have sent him with a lot of respect and happiness.”

'Grand farewells are wrong'

Ashwin, in conversation with television presenter Gobinath on a YouTube show, reckoned that no cricketer deserves a grand farewell and that such ceremonies should also be reserved for "super celebrities." He further clarified that no farewell from the BCCI did not leave him with any regret and that he is happy with what he achieved in his illustrious career.

He said: "As far as I am concerned, grand farewells are wrong. I don't think you should give grand farewell ceremonies to anyone. Especially, I firmly believe that you shouldn't give me a grand farewell. I don't want anyone shedding a drop of tear for me. I think grand send-offs are part of a super celebrity culture."

Why should we run behind someone? I understand we run behind someone for the love we have for them. But I feel that people should get inspired by one's achievements, the legacy that one leaves behind, the way one left the game, and the way one has spoken about the game. But farewells are wrong, I think. If there is a match that has been organised just to celebrate me, I think it’s a disservice to the game," Ashwin added.

"I don't have any regrets about it. Zero regrets. If I am not happy with 537 wickets, then for what will I be happy? Why should I be sad about something that's not there? There is great joy in acceptance. You chase something that you don't have. But don't regret something that you don't have. Don't crib about it."

Ashwin, who finished his career with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, leaving him seventh on the all-time list, and only behind Anil Kumble's 619 for India, insisted that the call to retire was entirely his own decision and that he did not shed a single tear on his final day as international cricketer.

"I quit this part of my life. It was a full stop to that part of my life. I can talk cricket, I do YouTube, I love coaching. I can keep myself happy around cricket. I will stay connected with cricket.

"I don’t have any regrets; I am not angry at anyone. I didn’t cry even one bit. No one else is responsible for my retirement. If there’s someone, I am not aware of it," he added.

Despite his India retirement, Ashwin promised to continue his journey as a cricketer, implying that he would play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was roped in for INR 9.75 crore by the franchise.