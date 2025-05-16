'I didn't want to come as replacement player...': Rajat Patidar reveals being ‘sad’ and 'angry' at RCB

Rajat Patidar, who is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, opened up about the emotional rollercoaster that followed his omission from the 2022 mega auction despite prior assurances, and how Virat Kohli’s encouragement helped him settle into his new leadership role. Patidar has scored 239 runs in 11 games this season, playing a key role in RCB’s middle order as the franchise continues to push for its maiden IPL title. But the journey to this position has been far from smooth. Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

“I had got a message (ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022) that you be ready... that we will pick you. I had a little hope that I will get another chance (to play for RCB). But I wasn't picked in the mega auction. I was a little sad,” Patidar said on the RCB Podcast.

That disappointment turned into a second chance when Luvnith Sisodia got injured. But even then, Patidar wasn't too happy.

“I (had) started playing in my local matches in Indore (after not getting picked in the auction). Then, I got a call that 'we are picking you as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia', who was injured. To tell you frankly, I didn't want to come as a replacement because I knew that I won't get a chance to play there, and I always feel that I don't want to sit there (in dugout).

“I wasn't angry. It was like, if they didn't pick me (during the auction), then I won't get it (get to play). I was angry for a while but then I was normal,” he recalled.

Now at the helm of RCB, Patidar admitted that stepping into a role previously held by Virat Kohli was daunting.

“I had a lot of questions like, there are so many (big players) in the team. Virat Kohli is such a big player, how will you do it under him. I know how supportive he is about this (captaincy change).

“I knew I have his full support... So, I will learn as much as I can from him. Because no one has the experience and ideas that he has in every role.”

Patidar on receiving captaincy

Patidar described the moment Kohli handed over the captaincy plaque as unforgettable.

“When he was giving it to me, I was a bit worried about how to take it. I was completely blank... Then he said a couple of words like, 'you deserve it, you earned it'. So I felt a little bit okay... I think that was a special moment.”