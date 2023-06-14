'I DONT understand selection committee': Dinesh Karthik lashes out as Tamil Nadu star misses out in domestic tournament

The South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy was announced Wednesday with out of favour India batter Hanuma Vihari set to lead the team. The six-team tournament will be played entirely in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 16. Karthik didn't hold back(AP)

KS Bharat is expected to return to domestic cricket as wicketkeeper of the side after playing in the role for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final. All-rounder Washington Sundar, who last played a competitive fixture in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in April, returns from injury and has been named in the side.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored more than 900 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season, will be Vihari's deputy and would like to make a statement for the national selection committee. IPL sensations Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan are also in the 15-member squad. Karnataka pace duo of V Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak will man the pace department while R Sai Kishore is the lead spinner.

A notable absentee from the team is Baba Indrajith. The 28-year-old Tamil Nadu star has been in sublime touch in first class cricket and averages 51.85 in 66 games with 14 centuries. Tamil Nadu veteran Dinesh Karthik was not too happy with his exclusion and voiced his opinion against the decision on Twitter.

“I DONT understand selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that , but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why??” said Karthik in his tweet.

Squad: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma.

