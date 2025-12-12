‘I feel this renewed energy that I didn’t have before,’ says de Kock

New Chandigarh: Just a few games after his return to international cricket, Quinton de Kock has given South Africa and the world a glimpse of what they were missing. After taking a much-needed break from the game, the Proteas opener has walked back into the side with the ease and fluency of someone who never truly left. South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. (PTI)

His recent century at Visakhapatnam — marked by clean ball-striking, assured footwork and an unmistakable calmness at the crease — reminded the cricketing world of the impact he can have at the top of the order. In the same vein, his 46-ball knock of 90 runs in the second T20I against India showed off his class.

The 32-year-old had retired from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup and hadn’t featured in T20Is since South Africa’s defeat to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The time away from the game has clearly helped.

In a post-match press conference at New Chandigarh, de Kock opened up about the transition back into international cricket.

“Honestly, it was pretty easy coming back as a batsman,” said de Kock. “I’d been doing this for a long time, so I knew what it takes to be an international cricketer again. The transition was fairly simple; it was just a matter of getting back to doing it. I didn’t change much during my time away. Cricket has evolved, especially T20 cricket, but I felt I could still keep up playing the way I know.”

He added: “Playing a couple of leagues around the world definitely helped. You get exposed to different surfaces, conditions, and bowling attacks. In international cricket, you often face the same countries repeatedly, but in leagues you come across new challenges and new wickets. That gave me a better understanding of my own game. So coming back was more about sharpening my skills. International cricket is different — you’re up against the best all the time — but I felt ready.”

But the decision to step down isn’t easy. Similarly, the decision to throw yourself back into the grind requires careful thought as well.

“It was not a sudden decision,” said de Kock. “Over time, the more I stayed away from the international stage, the more I felt ready to return. I’d already played over a decade of international cricket before I stepped away, and by the time I left I was exhausted.

That break was much needed. When I came back, I felt like I had new energy to give to the team. I have told the coach (Shukri Conrad) that now I want to play as long as I can. If I’d continued without a break, I probably would have finished earlier. But now, after the time off, I feel fitter, mentally fresher, and genuinely excited to be back. I can see myself contributing for a much longer period.”

That is good news for South Africa as his quality cannot be doubted. But for now, the break has helped him reset. Test cricket, though, remains off the table.

“When you are young, you focus on scoring runs and impressing people. Over time, especially when you have played the same teams repeatedly — like India, home and away — it starts to feel monotonous. I was craving a new challenge. I didn’t realise how much I missed international cricket until I stepped away. Coming back now, I feel this renewed energy that I didn’t have before. Everyone is asking about a Test cricket return but the answer is a straight ‘no’.”