'I feel this will improve eventually': Pathan on why Indian 'bowlers were already tired' in 2nd session of WTC final

India's performance in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand has been criticized by many fans and former cricketers. The final was a one-off Test match in which India took on New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. New Zealand were crowned the best Test team in the world after they defeated India by 8 wickets.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently spoke on the Star Sports' show Follow the Blues and analysed India's performance in the final. Pathan explained how the Indian squad did not get enough practice for the WTC final. He added that a team that doesn't get enough practice for a particular game would not have the appropriate fitness and be match-ready.

"By the time we (Team India) started fielding for the second session, our bowlers were already tired. This happened because India didn't get enough match practice. When a team gets less match practice, they don't have the kind of match fitness required for a particular game. I feel this will improve eventually," said the 36-year-old all-rounder.

Pathan also spoke in depth about the bowling attack of India and New Zealand. The last day of the Test match brought sunny skies and sunshine at the Ageas Bowl and this significantly changed the conditions of the pitch as the Dukes ball swung a lot less and the pitch started to become a lot more viable for the batting side.

This made Kane Williamson's side switch their bowling attack and prioritize bouncers. The plan worked as the Indian batsman tried play a pull shot and lost their wickets. Pathan pointed out that Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner made use of those bouncers and the Indian pacers did not use the same tactic.

"I think Indian bowlers should've opted for more bouncers – the way Neil Wagner did. And improvement is required in length because we witnessed a lot of cut shots and back-foot punches from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor," Pathan said.