‘I got a text message from Anil bhai after that’: What Anil Kumble told Stuart Binny following all-rounder’s record-breaking spell

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:48 IST

All-rounder Stuart Binny admits he couldn’t have asked for better conditions on the day he claimed 6/4 against Bangladesh in a one-dayer in 2014, the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. Binny’s first and only international five-wicket hail helped India defend a paltry total of 105 in the second ODI of the series, with Bangladesh getting bowled out for 58 in reply. It was only Binny’s third ODI series having made his debut earlier that year.

“I still get goosebumps when I watch that video to be honest. You can’t ask for better days than that. It was a game where we didn’t get too many runs on the board and we were under the pump from ball one. It was a wicket that wasn’t bad but we were on and off the field because of rain,” Stuart Binny recalled during an interaction with SportsKeeda.

“The covers came on and off and on and off. There was a little moisture in the surface and it suited my bowling. I could not have asked for a better wicket on that day to suit my bowling.”

Binny revealed he relied on the basics of bowling in domestic cricket that day. The all-rounder credited Suresh Raina – who was captaining the side in place of MS Dhoni – for advising Binny to stick to a plan.

“I just basically went back to what I did in domestic cricket with the ball, just put it in good areas, just try and make it seam and bowl to my strengths,” Binny said. “Raina was my captain at the time and he said ‘listen, I just need you to bowl areas and Test lengths’, which is just what we did. We pitched the ball a little bit further and tried to use whatever moisture was on the pitch and things worked out that day. I’m still out here smiling.”

Before Binny, the record for the best individual ODI bowling performance by an Indian was also held by a cricketer from Karnataka – Anil Kumble – for 21 years. Binny revealed he got a text message from Kumble himself, congratulating him on the effort.

“To break Anil Bhai’s record was something special,” Binny said. “I had no idea that the record was broken until I went to the presentation. I actually got a text message from him saying ‘Congratulations! Really happy to see someone from Karnataka break the record’”.