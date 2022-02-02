'I got hit for 64 runs in a T20. Then Mahi Bhai came to me': Chahal reveals how Dhoni supported him; 'Zyada sochna nahi'

Yuzvendra Chahal made his international debut in 2016 and played a large part of his career with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batter's role behind the stumps was significant to the rise of Chahal in limited-overs formats, and the duo of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has often spoken in detail about Dhoni's role as a wicketkeeper in their bowling.

During a conversation with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal recalled a game from 2018 when he had conceded 64 runs in a T20I against South Africa. The leg-spinner said that Dhoni came to him and offered him support during the tough spell.

“Once, in a match where I got hit for 64 runs in a T20I in South Africa, and (Heinrich) Klassen had hit me all around the park, Mahi bhai had told me to come around the wicket. I did that and he hit me for a six over the biggest boundary at mid-wicket. Then Mahi bhai came to me and I said, 'Yes Mahi bhai, ab kya karna hai? (What should I do now?)'. He said 'Kuch nahi, mai to waisehi aagaya tere paas. (Nothing, I just came to check upon you),” Chahal said.

"I know it's not your day, you are trying but it isn't happening. Zyada sochna nahi, apne chaar ka quota khatam kar aur chill kar (Don't think too much, just finish your four overs and chill).'"

The leg-spinner said that Dhoni's support at that time was important and he realised that he cannot perform to the best of his abilities at all times.

"If at that time someone scolds you then your confidence level falls even lower. But he told me that it's just one match. He said, 'You did so well in ODIs, you won't do well in every match, others are also playing.' I also realized that in cricket sometimes you do well sometimes not and sometimes it's just not your day. I also learned that when it's not your day, you shouldn't try too much and instead be economical and give others a chance to take wickets by building pressure," said Chahal.