I got off Twitter after home Test series against India, didn’t care about other people’s opinion: Mitchell Starc

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:06 IST

The constant scrutiny over his performance the last time India came to Australia and beat them for the first time in a Test series down under in 2018-19 had forced him to go off Twitter and stop reading opinions of others, revealed Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

Starc, who joined the Australian squad ahead of the first day-night affair between the two sides in Adelaide, said he deleted his social media accounts in a move to turn off the constant noise from outside.

“Since then (last home Test series against India) I’ve basically gotten off Twitter and not (been) reading anything really, and not really caring what other people’s opinions are,” Starc told ESPN’s The Cricket Monthly.

“It’s just had me in a clearer mindset to focus on what I can control and bowl the way I want to bowl.

“That’s certainly how I’ve approached it since and having people I trust around me, whether it’s talking to Alyssa (Healy, his partner) or having conversations with ‘Dre (Andre Adams, NSW bowling coach) or the staff around the group, or the players.”

The left-amr quick, who has the best record in both sides in a pink-ball Test, said he had perhaps paid too much attention to anything and everything that was said about his bowling.

“I just felt I probably tuned into the noise too much, and I guess I went from someone who didn’t mind seeing or reading that sort of stuff and taking that as motivation to prove people wrong...” “Just with having multiple broadcasters and a whole bunch of radio and print and the rest, I probably read into that noise a bit too much,” he said.

Starc is no longer using criticism as motivation to spur him on.

“The expectations on the group, media-wise, were huge. I think I just found it was a lot of unnecessary time spent thinking about it or reading about it.

“Going from someone who saw that as a motivation to prove people wrong, I probably bought into the noise too much, or started digging myself a bigger hole if I wasn’t bowling the way I wanted to.

“Certainly, throughout that series as well … I felt like I had 47 different bowling coaches at one point and all these different opinions that I just didn’t need to listen to,” said Starc.

Starc also stressed that Australia would like to turn things around in the upcoming four-match Test series against India starting from December 17. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, India humbled hosts Australia 2-1 in 2018-19 for their first series win Down Under after seventy years of trying.

“You never want to lose a series and you certainly never want to lose one in Australia,” Starc

“India were just better than us throughout the (2018-19) series with bat and ball. “Sure, we haven’t hidden away from that. We needed to be better in all facets of the game and this summer’s certainly a chance to rectify that,” the pace ace added.

Coming off a sensational 2019-20 when he took 45 wickets at 18.42 and a strike rate of 34.8, the pacer will lead Australia’s charge with the new ball in Thursday’s opening day-night Test against India.

