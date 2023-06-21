Home / Cricket / 'I’ll be amazed if England don’t...': Michael Vaughan's no-nonsense take on ‘Bazball’ after Ashes opener

HT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2023

Vaughan, who is a huge admirer of 'Bazball', wants England to be a 'little bit smarter' in the remainder of the Ashes series.

Is 'Bazball' the ideal way for England to play the Ashes against arch-rivals Australia? Even though the fearless brand of playing the longest format has brought success to England, the Brendon 'Baz' McCullum-coached side failed to stop the mighty Australian side from registering a stunning win over the Three Lions in their backyard. Pat Cummins played a captain's knock to help Australia defeat England by two wickets in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Vaughan also showered praise on pacer Cummins after Australia's win over England(AP-Getty Images)

With the thrilling win over the hosts, the newly crowned ICC World Test Championship winners have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Reflecting on England's heartbreaking loss to bitter-rivals Austalia, former cricketer Michael Vaughan questioned Stokes' declaration in the 1st innings of the Edgbaston opener. Though Vaughan is a huge admirer of the Bazball style, the ex-England skipper wants the hosts to be a 'little bit smarter' in the remainder of the Ashes series.

'I love Bazball but…'

“I think both teams will change slightly at Lord’s. I think the Aussies won’t go as expansive in the first innings and spread the field. They’ll squeeze a bit more. I’ll be amazed if England don’t play just that little bit (cautiously). Bazball, I love. I love the energy and what it’s brought. It’s now about winning and being that little bit smarter. When you’ve got an Australian team on the back foot, you’ve got to drive it down and nail them down even more. England just didn’t do that," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Ex-England skipper Vaughan also showered praise on pacer Cummins, who played a match-winning knock to seal Australa's famous win. Cummins remained on 44 to make sure Australia chase down the 281-run target in 92.3 overs on Day 5 of the 1st Test at Edgbaston. The Australian Test skipper also bagged four wickets for the visitors in the 2nd innings.

“I have seen him do it many times. His 4-fer in the second innings is what gave Australia the chance to win the Test match. (He) bowled beautifully on a placid wicket, leading from the front in the first Test match away from home in an Ashes series. To get his team over the line, that’s very special. Those two sixes from Pat Cummins - I was on the balcony, thinking they are going to go for a draw. He blocked the first two balls of Joe Root. All of a sudden, into the stands, something’s changed," he added.

