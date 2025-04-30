I love you MS Dhoni, but you don't need to be there next year: Adam Gilchrist says CSK legend should bid adieu to IPL

Chennai Super Kings, once the strongest force in the history of the Indian Premier League, are pretty much out of IPL 2025. Auction blunders, injury to their captain, the waning force that is MS Dhoni, along with a truckload of other factors, have led to their dismal show this year. Mathematically, they may still be in contention to qualify for the Playoffs – all teams always are – but CSK's chances this season are pretty much shut. Dhoni has already hinted that the team should focus on next season, when he hopes to 'get a secured XI next year and come back strong'. Should MS Dhoni play one more season for CSK? Adam Gilchrist doesn't think so(PTI)

Having said that, legendary wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist reckons that while that should be the case, he doesn't see Dhoni being part of the XI next year. As much as it pained him to admit, Gilchrist firmly believes Dhoni should say farewell to the IPL and let the future take over. Dhoni taking over as captain hasn't had any effect on CSK. In fact, their fortunes have only swindled further, having not won a single game since. With two wins from 9 matches, CSK could be on their way to finishing with the wooden spoon, and to ensure it doesn’t happen, Gilchrist says Dhoni must go.

"The big one, MS Dhoni. He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game. He has achieved everything that there is. MS… well, he'll know what he wants to do, but I'm saying, for the future – it's going to cost me this, I know – but he perhaps doesn't need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion, an icon," Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

MS Dhoni could have retired after IPL 2023 but…

In an ideal world, IPL 2023 would have been the perfect swansong for Dhoni. In his last season as CSK's full-time captain, Dhoni led CSK to a record-extending fifth IPL title. No team, barring the Mumbai Indians, has that many IPL trophies. As CSK beat Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected match that stretched into a third day, many expected Dhoni to announce his retirement. But when asked whether he has something to say, Dhoni clearly stated that while retiring would be an ideal decision, he wanted to return for one more season – to play in front of the Chennai crowd. He did return the following year, rolling back the clock with his long hair and powerful striking, but CSK narrowly missed the Playoffs.

And this year hasn't fared too well either. With 140 runs, Dhoni has struggled with the bat, and his shot knees haven't done him any favours. CSK coach Stephen Fleming has time and again reiterated that Dhoni cannot bat for too long – he has often batted at No. 7 or 9 – as his knees won't allow him to run between the wickets as he once would. This disappointed fans, with many feeling Dhoni tarnished his legacy by stretching his IPL career too far. He is 43, with his best years long behind him. Dhoni could still return for another year, but Gilchrist surely doesn't want it.