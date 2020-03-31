‘I’m supporting Shahid Afridi’: Yuvraj Singh stands with Pakistan all-rounder to fight Covid-19

cricket

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these trying times. And former India all-rounder has joined hands with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi to help those in need.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: “These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh”

Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi’s gesture and said: “Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world’s wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala.”

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl??#EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19.”