I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When MS Dhoni pulled up Mohammed Shami during India’s tour of New Zealand in 2014

When MS Dhoni pulled up Mohammed Shami during India's tour of New Zealand in 2014

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:16 IST

MS Dhoni had his unique way of letting his teammates know when they deviated from plans. He was not of those who would shout or fling his arms here and there in anger at a teammate. But that doesn’t mean Indian cricketers could away with mistakes. India seamer Mohammed Shami revealed one such incident when Dhoni pulled him up for bowling an unnecessary bouncer in India’s tour of New Zealand in 2014.

Shami narrated an incident during the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test match at Wellington in 2014 to his Bengal teammate Manoj Tiwary in an Instagram session recently. Tiwary asked Shami if he was ever reprimanded by former India captain MS Dhoni on the cricket field. To Which Shami gave a detailed account of the Wellington Test which is remembered for former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum’s highest score Test score of 302.

Shami said McCullum was dropped off his bowling by Virat Kohli when he was only on 14 in the second innings. The wicket-keeper batsman made India pay the heaviest price as he batted till the next day, scoring a triple ton to help New Zealand draw the Test match from the jaws of defeat.

“After McCullum was dropped on 14, on that day we thought, it’s alright, we will send him back soon. Then he batted till Lunch again the next day. He continued till tea and the day was about to end so I asked Virat why did you drop him,” Shami told Tiwary.

McCullum scored 302 off 559 balls after staying in the crease for 775 minutes.

Shami, already frustrated by McCullum’s missed chance had another catch dropped off of a different batsman at the stroke of lunch on Day 4. An agitated Shami then bowled a bouncer that flew over ‘keeper Dhoni’s head and went for four byes.

“McCullum then went on to score 300. On that day before Lunch, another batsman edged one and he was dropped again. I ran in and bowled a bouncer in the second last ball before Lunch. The ball went over Mahi bhai’s head. As we were heading towards the dressing room, Mahi bhai came to me and said I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands,” said Shami, who is one of Virat Kohli’s most trusted fast bowler currently.

“Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.’ He said in a different way but it was with a bit of aggression. He further said, ‘Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana ( Mahi bhai said in a strict way, I have seen a lot of players come and go, don’t lie to me. He further said, don’t try to fool your captain)” Shami added.

Shami, however, heaped praise on India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. “I have made my debut in all three formats under Mahi bhai. You can only keep on learning from him, he’s such a brilliant individual,” Shami said.