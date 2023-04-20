'I never criticise anyone, but he has played for India. Why don't you use him?': Ex-India star astounded by SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad faced their third loss in five matches on Tuesday, as the side fell short by 14 runs against Mumbai Indians. Chasing a 193-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Sunrisers endured a poor batting performance as they failed to forge strong partnerships. While many were critical about SRH batters failing to build their innings, former India spinner Murali Kartik spoke in detail about the side's faith on Abdul Samad, despite lack of “impact.” Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, April 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_14_2023_000410B)(PTI)

Abdul Samad was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in 2022 and while the youngster has made a number of bright cameos for the side, many believe he is yet to do justice his talent with the Sunrisers. He played only two games for the side throughout the 2022 season and this year, he has scored 62 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 32.

Kartik believes that SRH are under-utilizing Washington Sundar; the all-rounder was sent to bat at number 9 in the game against MI, scoring 10 off six deliveries before being run out in the 18th over of the run-chase.

“I'm sorry, I never criticise anyone because we have all played the game. We are sitting comfortably in this AC room wearing the jackets, it's not easy. But the faith that they have showed on Abdul Samad, I've never understood that. He has never made that impact. Washington Sundar is such a good player, has played for India. Why isn't he utilized? If you keep repeating such mistakes, you will remain lower in the points table,” Kartik told Cricbuzz.

Samad had a forgettable outing on Tuesday as he scored 9 off 12 deliveries; he was also run out in the final over of the match. The 21-year-old batter from Jammu & Kashmir had made his IPL debut in the 2020 edition and impressed the fans and former cricketers alike with his power-hitting. Largely batting in the lower-middle order, Samad scored at a strike rate of 170.75.

