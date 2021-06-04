'I got wickets because of pressure created by Srinath': Prasad explains how Bumrah, Shami, Ishant must work as partners

India's current fast bowling unit comprising of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami among others, is regarded as one of the best in the world. The trio of Shami, Bumrah, and Ishant have wreaked havoc wherever they have travelled, and it has also led to the Indian team often getting 20 wickets in Test matches, for which captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have often praised their bowlers.

As India travel to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and the following five-match Test series against England, the trio of India pacers are expected to play a key role with the conditions suiting their bowling style.

Looking at the stats, Bumrah has picked 14 wickets in 3 Tests in England at an average of 25.92, while Ishant has picked 43 wickets across 12 Test in England at an average of 33.9. Shami, on the other hand, has picked 21 wickets in 8 Tests and has an average of 47.04.

On being asked about the stats, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad explained that individual records do not matter much and the fast bowlers need to work together as partners. To stress his point, Prasad recalled his pairing with former India seamer Javagal Srinath.

“I will give you an example of (Javagal) Srinath. He was very difficult to hit so batsmen would not try to take chances against me and I used to pick up wickets because of that," Prasad told cricket.com.

"It was not that I was (specifically) a wicket-taking bowler. He used to create pressure. That is how you need to go about as (partners). You need to understand one another. When Bumrah is bowling, everyone is trying not to attack him but the pressure is building,” he further explained.

The Indian cricket team reached the UK for the England tour on Thursday. The players and staff members travelled to London in a chartered flight, after which they were taken to their hotels in Southampton where the members of the team will be isolating for a few days before entering the bio- bubble to begin their practice sessions.