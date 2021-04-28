'I probably hit 15 good shots to fielders': David Warner expresses frustration over his slow half-century against CSK

Around the 15th over mark of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings, the broadcaster showed a montage of various David Warner reactions. There were about four-five different visuals of the SRH captain screaming in agony during his knock of 57 against Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of the IPL 2021 in Delhi on Wednesday. It was one of those evening for Warner where nothing went his way.

Warner reached his 50th IPL fifty but it was one that wasn't even celebrated for the SRH captain knew his innings wasn't the fluent. Warner hit just three fours and two sixes and through the course of his innings, struggled for timing. It was one of Warner's slowest IPL half-centuries, off 50 balls and although he and Manish Pandey added 106 runs for the second wicket, the pace at which Warner scored the runs left a lot to be desired.

SRH posted 171/3, a total that was overhauled by CSK by seven wickets, and after the match, Warner took full responsibility of his innings, explaining the reason behind his frustration. "I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par," Warner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Warner struggled during his innings but still managed to reach three impressive feats – reaching the 10000 run-mark across all T20 cricket, hitting 200 IPL sixes and registering his 50th half-century. Warner said that although 171 wasn't a bad total to put, the fact that his bowlers were unable to take wickets up front is what hurt SRH the most as Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad added another century stand for CSK's opening wicket.

"I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn't do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders. We had 170 on the board but we couldn't take powerplay wickets and it's always tough (to come back) on a good surface like this," Warner added.