'I regret playing cricket': Mohammad Azharuddin deeply pained, urges BCCI to take action after being stripped of honour

Mohammad Azharuddin is heartbroken and pained after the Hyderabad Cricket Association decided to remove his name from a stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Azharuddin, the former India captain, has called the move a disgrace, slamming the authority, and urged the BCCI to step in and look into the matter. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is upset at the decision to take down his name from one of the stands at the Hyderabad international cricket stadium(Mohammad Azharuddin/Instagram)

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) received a formal directive to erase the name of Azharuddin from the North Pavilion Stand, following serious allegations of favoritism levelled against the former Indian cricket team captain. The order was issued on Saturday by Justice V Eswaraiah, who serves as the Ethics Officer and Ombudsman for the HCA, in response to a petition that brought the matter to light.

According to a report published by Cricbuzz, the action was prompted by a formal complaint lodged by Lord's Cricket Club, a local entity, which argued that Azharuddin, during his tenure as the president of the HCA, engaged in decision-making that demonstrated a clear conflict of interest, favouring his own interests. The petition specifically pointed to actions taken by Azharuddin that were perceived as self-serving, thereby undermining the principles of fairness and impartiality expected from someone in his position of authority.

'It's hearbreaking', says Azharuddin

"It pains me deeply to say this, but I sometimes regret having played cricket. It’s heartbreaking to see individuals with little to no understanding of the game now in positions to teach and lead. It's a complete disgrace to the sport," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

"I am determined to pursue legal action against this injustice, and I urge the BCCI to intervene and take appropriate action. This issue isn’t isolated — Sunrisers Hyderabad also had a dispute with the association over passes, highlighting a pattern of conflict and poor governance."

In addition to the renaming directive, the HCA has been explicitly instructed to cease the inclusion of Azharuddin’s name on any tickets issued for matches during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This is particularly significant as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host five more matches in the tournament, including three home games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, as well as the high-stakes Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches, which are critical fixtures in the IPL playoff structure.

"What's unfolding is beyond comprehension, and it hurts me on a personal level. I was not allowed to contest the HCA elections simply because I exposed the corruption within the system. That truth made me a target," added Azharuddin.

Furthermore, the petitioner, Lord's Cricket Club, went beyond merely requesting the removal of Azharuddin’s name. They also made a passionate plea to rename the North Pavilion Stand in honour of VVS Laxman, a celebrated cricketer from Hyderabad known for his exemplary contributions to Indian cricket. The petition specifically called for the stand to be referred to as the VVS Laxman Pavilion for all practical and official purposes, encompassing not only the physical signage displayed at the stadium but also the printing of tickets and any other relevant materials.

The petitioner concluded by urging the Ombudsman to issue any additional orders deemed necessary to address the situation appropriately, emphasising the need to uphold justice and fairness in light of the circumstances surrounding the case.