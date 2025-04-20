HCA ordered to remove Mohammed Azharuddin's name from Uppal Stadium stand, ex-India captain accused of bias: Report

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been told to remove Mohammed Azharuddin's name from the North Pavilion Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad after the former India captain was accused of bias. Justice V Eswaraiah, the HCA's Ethics Officer and Ombudsman, passed the order on Saturday. Azharuddin stand is set to be renamed as VVS Laxman Pavilion(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Ombudsman acted on a petition filed by Lords Cricket Club, which cited a clear case of conflict of interest and that Azharuddin, who was also a former HCA president, took the decision in his favour during his tenure in the position.

"The fact that there has been no ratification/modification of the decision by the General Body further strengthens the case against the Respondent No. 1 (Azharuddin), as the Respondent No. 1 has exceeded his authority to benefit himself. In consequence of my findings, a clear case of conflict of interest is made out," Justice V Eswaraiah declared in his 25-page verdict, as cited by the website.

The report added that HCA has also been told to print no more tickets with Azharuddin's name from now on during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Hyderabad still has to host five more matches, which includes three more home games for the Sunrisers, followed by Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

Moreover, the petitioner also pleaded to rename the Azharuddin stand as the VVS Laxman pavilion "for all practical purposes including but not limited to signages, printing of tickets etc. and pass any such order or orders as are deemed fit and proper in the circumstances of the case and in the interest of justice."

"It was contended that the action of Azharuddin is illegal, arbitrary and there is no decision of the General Body or Apex Council for incorporating the "Mohammed Azharuddin Stand" above the name of the "WS Laxman Pavilion"," the report added.