'When Warner, Watson ran to boundary, crowd would go crazy': Cummins recalls his first trip to India in 2011

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of the current generation. But the truth behind the scenes is that the Aussie speedster had to wait for his chances as injuries delayed the kickstart to his career.

In a recent interview, Cummins, who has become a mainstay of the Indian Premier League over the past few years, recalled his first game in India which took place during the Champions League T20 tournament.

An 18-year-old Cummins was playing for New South Wales at the time and the fast bowler recalled he was stunned to see the crowd in India going wild.

"The first time I landed in India was in 2011 to play the Champions League. I was playing for New South Wales and had just turned 18. That was the first time I had traveled overseas for cricket and growing up you hear all the stories of playing cricket in India and I just absolutely loved it," Cummins said in the latest vlog uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"We played against some superstars, I think Sachin Tendulkar was playing in that tournament. As an 18-year-old coming here and hearing the crowd go crazy I couldn't believe it. In the warm-up, David Warner and Shane Watson, who were on our side whenever they ran to the boundary, the crowd will just go crazy. It's so different from Australia. We were here for three or four and I couldn't get enough of it," he further added.

It must be noted that Sachin did not play in the 2011 Champions League T20 as he was ruled out due to an injury. He may have appeared to watch a game at the Mumbai Indians dugout.

Meanwhile, Cummins, in the IPL 2021, played a smashing innings of 34-ball 66 in the IPL 2021 tournament. The bowler, during the interaction, admitted that he enjoys batting as well.

"I do (enjoy batting), yeah, sure. Especially when you're batting kind of like seven or eight you've got a small window normally to make an impact so you're going to try to work on being able to hit from ball one.

"I spend a lot of time being a boring Test batter, I can't score runs. So I quite enjoy coming out here and swinging the bat. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't," he signed off.

