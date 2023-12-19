"I think we have reacted well": Sudharsan on his debut match vs AUS in 1st ODI

Gqeberha [South Africa], December 19 (ANI): Indian youngster Sai Sudharsan spoke on his debut match against Australia in the 1st ODI game on Sunday, saying the visitors reacted to the game well. HT Image

Speaking on a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sudharsan said that the wicket in Johannesburg was tricky and was not easy. He added that his partnership with Shreyas Iyer was amazing.

He further revealed that his performance with India A helped him during his debut match with the 'Men in Blue'.

"I think we have reacted well to the situation. The wicket was a bit tricky and it was not easy to bat but we had a very good partnership. What was happening on the pitch, it went great. I just tried and collected as much awareness as I could of how the conditions will be in South Africa. I played India A game before coming here, I think it helped me to adjust to the conditions," Sudharsan said.

The 22-year-old revealed that he reacted well to the ball.

"I had reacted to the ball well. I had a small feeling that it would be nice to start the first ball with a boundary," he added.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. But Indian pacers Arshdeep and Avesh Khan proved that decision to be fatal for Proteas. Only De Zorzi (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Phehlukwayo (33 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could contribute something decent as SA was bundled out for 116 in 27.3 overs.

Arshdeep (5/37) and Avesh (4/27) were the top bowlers for India. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket for India.

In the run chase of 117, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) early, but fifties from debutant Sai Sudarshan (55 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Shreyas Iyer (52 in 45 balls, with six fours and a six) sealed the game for India with over 33 overs to spare.

Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo got a wicket each. Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

After going one up in the series, India will face South Africa in the second ODI on Tuesday in Gqeberha. (ANI)