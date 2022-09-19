Home / Cricket / 'I told Shoaib Malik to take retirement. Knew that he'll not be respected': Ex-Pakistan skipper's stunning revelation

cricket
Published on Sep 19, 2022 07:10 AM IST

The former Pakistan star revealed that he had suggested to the management to give a farewell match to Shoaib Malik, who retired from the 50-over format after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Shoaib Malik during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Scotland(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

While Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to Pakistan's squad for the hotly-anticipated World T20, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was not a part of the 15-man squad despite considerable speculation. Malik played the last of his 124 T20Is against Bangladesh last November. His omission was not well-received by many fans due to his importance in middle overs, as the Pakistan side could have gotten plenty of experience in the recent T20 Asia Cup. Malik too questioned the team’s selection policy by tweeting, "When will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest."

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has slammed the national selectors for ignoring Malik, revealing that he had advised the seasoned player to retire after last year's World Cup. Hafeez said that he knew Malik will not be respected, as he himself was treated in the same way.

"I don't even know whether he will get a proper farewell now which he should, given his 22 years of international cricket. Because as things stand after his recent tweet where he highlighted friendships, liking and disliking in the team many are unhappy with him," Hafeez told the Cricket Pakistan channel.

“Malik gave his best to Pakistan for about 21-22 years and maintaining your fitness standards for that long is absolutely remarkable.”

"When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement as well because I knew that he will not be respected as it was also evident in my case. My understanding was that he wanted one last standing but cricket is cruel like this," he added.

Hafeez, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, played his last game in the 2021 World T20 in the UAE. The ex-Pakistan star revealed that he had suggested to the management to give a farewell match to Malik, who retired from the 50-over format after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Hafeez also underlined the importance of Malik's experience in the current T20 set-up. He believes Pakistan would have got a senior player, especially after their middle-order failed during the Asia Cup matches.

“They didn't entertain my suggestion at all not realizing his services he should have got a match. Our management has always been lacking when it comes to bidding them a farewell.”

"Don't talk about that he cannot play cut or pull, don't forget that he played cricket for 22 years so he didn't play these shots? We need to understand; we need proper cricketers with whom we can make winning combination whether he is 40 or 20," Hafeez said.

