e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / I try to play like Sachin sir, he is God of cricket: Prithvi Shaw

I try to play like Sachin sir, he is God of cricket: Prithvi Shaw

Shaw, who was part of the two Tests in New Zealand recently where he opened the batting with Mayank Agarwal in the absence of Rohit Sharma, said Tendulkar had once asked him not to change his grip.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's Prithvi Shaw
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
         

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday said ‘idol’ Sachin Tendulkar has advised him to always play his natural game and stay calm off the field.

In an Instgram Live chat with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, the 20-year old who is the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, said: “He has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm.”

Shaw, who was part of the two Tests in New Zealand recently where he opened the batting with Mayank Agarwal in the absence of Rohit Sharma, said Tendulkar had once asked him not to change his grip.

Also Read | Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion

“I am bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches’ advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip.”

In September 2017, at 17, Shaw became the youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut, a record previously held by Tendulkar.

Commenting on the contsant comparison with the legend, Shaw said: “There is pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket.”

Talking about his love for other sports, Shaw said: “I play golf, I like table tennis and also like swimming.”

Shaw also spoke about the need to stay fit in their period of lockdown.

Commenting on his experience of working with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was earier mentor with DC, Shaw said: “There have been experiences to be honest and he helped a lot as he knew how to motivate youngsters in the team. It was great.”

Asked to name his favourite opening partner, he said: “Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened most with him.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news