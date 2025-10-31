‘I used to call my mom and cry the whole time’: Jemimah Rodrigues’ voice breaks as she reveals battle with inner demons

Jemimah Rodrigues played one of the greatest white-ball knocks in the history of women's cricket as India upstaged Australia to enter the Women's World Cup 2025 final. The right-hander's unbeaten 127-run knock off 134 balls helped the hosts chase down a daunting total of 339 in front of a sold-out stadium against the seven-time champions, Australia. The enormity of the achievement was such that Jemimah failed to control her tears as she broke down, only to be consoled by her teammates. Jemimah Rodrigues breaks down following India's victory against Australia. (AFP)

Jemimah, who was adjudged Player of the Match for her vital knock, was candid during the post-match interaction, opening up about her battle with anxiety and how the support of her teammates has kept her going throughout the ongoing eight-team tournament.

The youngster stated how she was supported by her parents as she kept on feeling numb due to the constant presence of anxiety. She then further stated that pacer Arundhati Reddy stood beside her and offered constant help.

“I'll be very vulnerable here because I know if someone is watching this, they might be going through the same thing. And that's my whole purpose of saying it because nobody likes to talk about their weakness. I was going through a lot of anxiety at the starting of the tournament and it was a lot before few games also I used to call my mom and cry,” Jemimah told reporters on Thursday.

“Cry the entire time, let it all out, because when you're going through anxiety, you just feel numb. You don't know what to do. You're trying to be yourself. And also in this time, my mom, my dad, they supported me a lot. And also, there was Arundhati who I think almost every day I've cried in front - almost every day I've cried in front of her. Later, I was joking, I said, you don't come in front of me, I'll start crying. But she checked on me every single day,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that Jemimah did not have an ideal start to the competition, as she registered a string of low scores, eventually leading to her being dropped for the clash against England. However, a defeat against the Three Lions saw Jemimah being brought back into the side.

The faith of the management was repaid by the 25-year-old in the semi-final against Australia as she anchored the chase of 339. She also shared a crucial partnership of 167 runs for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet.

“I was dropped from the team. That really hit me. And, when you’re dropped, you have a lot of doubts because I always want to contribute to the team. But that day I couldn't do much sitting out. And then when you come back in, it's a lot more pressure with everything that was happening in the past month,” said the batter.

“But sometimes all you need to do is just hang in there and things fall into place. So, I think, yeah, so I'm very grateful for the people who believed in me when I couldn't and were there for me and understood me because I couldn't do this on my own,” she added.

‘Smriti helped me’

Jemimah who shares a close friendship with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, also stated that the left-handed batter has also been there for her, constantly standing close and offering her help and guidance.

"There was Smriti who helped me. She also knew what I was going through. Few of the net sessions, she was just standing there. Even yesterday she came. She just stood there just because - didn't say much, but she just knows that her presence is important for me, said Jemimah.

“There's been Radha who's always been there taking care of me. Like, I'm so blessed to have friends I can call family, that I didn't have to go through it alone and it's okay to ask for help. And that's what happened. And my mom also, she's as emotional as I am, but she went through a lot,” she added.

As a result of this five-wicket win over Australia, India will now square off against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game is expected to witness a record attendance as the home team will try and win their first World Cup.