'I want MS Dhoni to smash you': Rohit Sharma's words to Mumbai Indians youngster left him confused

A key cog in the Kolkata Knight Riders unit, Ramandeep Singh has become a well-known figure among IPL and Indian cricket fans. The all-rounder is a handy spinner and a power-hitter, which has become useful for KKR on several occasions. However, before KKR, Ramandeep represented Mumbai Indians, making his IPL debut in 2022 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are not captains anymore for their respective IPL teams.(Twitter)

Under Rohit's captaincy, Ramandeep developed into the player we see these days, further improved by KKR's coaching staff. Recently, appearing on Raj Shamani's Youtube podcast show, Ramandeep opened up on his playing experience under Rohit, sharing insights into his captaincy mindset. Revealing an incident involving MS Dhoni, Ramandeep, then 24, shed light on how Rohit and his captaincy acumen initially took him by surprise.

'Rohit Sharma is a true leader'

"There was a good belief in my batting, but the crowd, you are bowling your first-ever ball, when in IPL, its a very different scenario because you have never experienced that in your life before. You don't know what is going to happen, the batter could have a good day," he said.

"So when Rohit gave me the ball and Dhoni was batting, he told me in our first conversation, 'I want MS Dhoni to smash you'. Because they had lost seven wickets at that point. So if they hit us, good, but if they get out while trying to hit us, then we will win. He already told me earlier there's no problem. Only a captain can give you that feeling, that freedom which you get in a team, it can only be given through a captain. He is a true leader."

Which MS Dhoni face-off is the former MI player talking about?

Ramandeep was talking about MI's five-wicket victory vs CSK in IPL 2022. It was in Match 59 of the season, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, when Ramandeep was handed the ball with CSK eight wickets down in the first innings. It was the 14th over, and Dhoni (24*) was on strike with CSK at 80/8. Maheesh Theekshana was at the non-striker's end.

The India legend remained unbeaten with a knock of 36* runs off 33 balls, as CSK stuttered to 97 in 16 overs. MI reached 103/5 in 14.5 overs, successfully completing a 98-run chase. MI exacted the perfect revenge, having previously lost to CSK in their earlier fixture by three wickets.

Ramandeep only bowled one over in the match, beginning with a length delivery outside off, which Dhoni guided through covers for a single. Ramandeep next sent a bouncer to Theekshana, and it hit the tail-ender on the gloves. It was followed by a party ball, as Ramandeep got a hint of extra bounce, and Theekshana miscued his short straight to Rohit at cover for a catch. The next two balls were consecutive dots, followed by Mukesh Choudhary edging Ramandeep for a four.

Ramandeep featured in the IPL 2025 season opener, but failed to have an impact this time. He remained unbeaten at 9 off 6 balls as KKR reached 174/8 in 20 overs. He didn't bowl during the run-chase as RCB guned down the target in just 16.2 overs to win by seven wickets.