'I want to play World Cup but the coach and selectors...': Jadeja breaks silence on being dropped from India's ODI squad

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up on his non-selection for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth. A few eyebrows were raised when the left-arm spinner wasn't picked in the team for the ODIs despite him being an integral part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad just eight months back. At the time of the announcement, chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, said that the senior statesman remains in the frame for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and it was just a case of not picking too many spinners for Down Under. Ravindra Jadeja spoke about not being picked in the ODI squad for the series against Australia. (PTI)

While speaking to reporters after stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies, Jadeja revealed that selectors spoke to him about the Australia tour.

Jadeja also made it clear that he harbours the dream of making a trip to South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old was a part of India's squad for the 2023 edition, where India fell short at the final hurdle against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“It is not in my hands. I want to play, but at the end of the day, it's all about the thinking of the captain, coach, selector and the management. They must have a reason behind not keeping me in the team for the Australia ODIs. They spoke to me, it is not like that I was given a surprise. I didn't find out about it at the time of the squad announcement,” said Jadeja.

“The captain, coach and selectors spoke to me about their rationale. I am happy about it. Whenever I get the chance next, I will try to do what I can. There are numerous ODIs before the World Cup; if I get a chance and perform well, it would be beneficial for Indian cricket,” he added.

'To win the World Cup is a dream'

Jadeja also spoke about missing out on the 2023 World Cup, saying he has a dream of lifting the trophy when the next edition of the tournament comes along.

“To win the World Cup is a dream for everyone. Last time, we fell short at the final hurdle. Hopefully, the aim would be to go one step ahead,” said Jadeja.

The experienced all-rounder has played 204 ODIs so far, scoring 2806 runs. With the ball, he has also taken 231 wickets.

Speaking of Jadeja, the left-arm spinner took three wickets on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies, as the visitors reached the score of 140/4 at stumps, still trailing by 378 runs.