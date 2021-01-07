‘I wanted to be like him’: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he learnt about art of leg spin by watching Shane Warne’s videos

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:59 IST

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed how Aussie spin bowling legend Shane Warne played a major role in influencing his career. Warne is regarded as one of the best spin bowlers of all time, and the Australian leggie picked up 708 Test wickets in his stellar career along with 293 ODI scalps.

Chahal is yet to play a Test match for India but he has become a regular feature in India’s playing XI in the limited-overs format. Speaking on his exclusive online class with FrontRow, the bowler spoke about how he used to watch Warne’s videos to learn about the art of leg spin.

“I started watching videos of Shane Warne sir, and that’s where I realised what leg-spin is. He was my idol, and I wanted to be like him, bowl like him,” said Chahal on his exclusive online class with FrontRow.

“You know, his name was all over the headlines and newspapers. I used to enjoy the way he used to trap the batsman. One class that he had was about controlling the drift, so that’s what I learnt by watching his videos all the time,” he added.

The greatest spinner of all time, Warne, is also famous for his ‘ball of the century’. In the first Test of the Ashes series in 1993, the then 23-year-old Warne took the breath of all cricket fans away. The ball landed wide outside leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England’s batsman Mike Gatting. The batsman stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

Speaking about the iconic delivery, Chahal said,” I used to watch all his videos, and especially, the way he bowled Mike Gatting, which is every leg-spinner’s dream delivery, made me feel that even I should get a batsman out like that once.”

He further recalled Martin Guptill’s wicket in the New Zealand tour last year, and described it as his special delivery.

“And, I guess that came true during the New Zealand tour when I took Martin Guptill’s wicket. I think that was my special delivery,” Chahal said.

“I realised that the ball is turning more in leg-spin, which would make things difficult for the batsmen, so this made me enjoy bowling leg-spin more. I think dad made me realise it. And, I feel one should also spend more time on what you enjoy, whether you want to be a medium-pacer or a leg-spinner,” he signed off. (ANI)