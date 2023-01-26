'I wanted to fill MS Dhoni's shoes. Now that I'm here, I'll make sure...': Ishan Kishan's promise before 1st T20I vs NZ

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of India's most successful captains, leading the side to three ICC titles during his stint as the captains. Under his captaincy, Team India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup played in South Africa in 2007. Four years later he led India to their second World Cup glory in the 50-over edition played in India, which is also the last time the Men In Blue lifted the silverware.

Apart from the two accolades, Team India also clinched the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013, defeating England in a low-scoring finale in Birmingham. These are just a few achievements that Team India unlocked under Dhoni's captaincy, thus setting a benchmark for other budding cricketers to follow.

One among them is Ishan Kishan, who also hails from the same state as Dhoni. Kishan, who originally is from Bihar, Patna, plays first class cricket for Jharkhand and in a video shared by BCCI earlier on Thursday, the wicketkeeper-batter can be heard sharing his views on Dhoni, who is also his childhood idol.

“My favourite cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni. Coming from same place, me also playing for Jharkhand. So I really wanted to fill his shoes and now that I'm here, I'll make sure that I make my team win many games,” said Ishan in the video.

Ishan is relatively new in the international circuit but he has already stamped his authority in white-ball cricket. He became the fourth Indian batter to slam a double ton in ODIs, which came against Bangladesh in December last month.

He was, however, not considered for the ODIs against Sri Lanka but returned to side against New Zealand, where he batted in the middle-order. His bat against the BlackCaps remained silent, as he could only muster 30 runs from three outings.

Now with Ishan being named for the first two Tests against Australia, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter will hope to make a similar impact in the longer format.

