'I was, am and will always be a Thala fan. Stop spending...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on hate messages

Veteran India batter Ambati Rayudu, on Thursday, broke his silence on the hate messages he has been receiving on social media over the last few weeks owing to his comments on former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni. Rayudu has been subject to immense criticism across all platforms but finally hit back at trolls. Ambati Rayudu reacted to hate messages on social media

Despite starting his IPL career at Mumbai Indians, where he spent eight seasons, Rayudu has been a staunch supporter of Chennai Super Kings, where he played for six seasons until his retirement after lifting the IPL 2023 title. Since the start of this IPL season, he has shown his continued support towards both Chennai and their former captain Dhoni, despite the team going through a rough patch. However, his comments did not sit well with social media users, who began to troll him and bombarded him with hate messages across platforms.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rayudu ripped into his critics, openly declaring himself a 'Thala' fan and saying none of their hate messages would change his opinion.

I was a Thala’s fan. I am a Thala’s fan. I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit.

Rayudu shown no mercy even in commentary box

After Chennai's loss against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Chandigarh, which was their fourth-straight defeat in the season, a video of Rayudu and Navjot Singh Sidhu in the commentary box went viral on social media.

When Dhoni had walked out to bat following the dismissal of Shivam Dube on the penultimate ball of the 16th over, the crowd erupted with loud chants. “He is running down the stairs; the intent is clearly visible through the run,” said Sidhu on air upon Dhoni's arrival.

Rayudu, who was also part of the panel, added: "MS Dhoni is coming out with a sword, not the bat. The sword will be wielded tonight, and Dhoni's sword will be wielded.”

The veteran India cricketer took a dig at the ex-CSK batter over his choice of words for Dhoni, saying: "You're saying like he is not coming to play cricket but to fight a war." But that didn't stop Rayudu for being in praise of the 43-year-old.

“You can look at his walk. In the last game, he entered calmly, but tonight, even in the warm-up, he removed the black thing he usually tied on his knee. Tonight, we will see a fearless Dhoni,” he added.

Sidhu later posted the clip on his social media account, where he once again took a dig at Rayudu and wrote, “Dhoni Cricket khelne aye hain Guru ? Yudh ladne nahin ? …. #IPL.”