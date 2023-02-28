'I was angry, like 'What the hell am I doing?'': Steve Smith 'bedazzled' by his dismissal in IND vs AUS Delhi Test

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test against India as he returned home for personal reason, hence making his deputy Steve Smith the captain for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Indore. Smith, who will lead the Aussies for the third time in little over a year, believes that the elevation in role will help him bounce back in the format as recalled his dismissal in the second Test in New Delhi last week which left him "bedazzled and angry".

Smith's average of 67.14 against India is his best against any opposition he faced more than 10 times in Tests. In India, he averages 52.21, with three tons, which is among his best away from home. However, in four innings so far in the ongoing series, he has managed only 71 runs, including a three-ball duck in the first innings in Delhi.

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, ‘what the hell am I doing?’" Smith told reporters ahead of the Indore clash. "I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment.

"Certainly something to learn from, I'm still learning as well. It wasn't the way I wanted to play, particularly when I had the field set for all of us – they had the field out.

"We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about …when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo. Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men out and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it."

Looking back at his scores in the contest, Smith is hopeful that captaincy will help him regain his form.

"It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence. I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it."

