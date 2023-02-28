Home / Cricket / Watch: 2 needed to win, Neil Wagner crushes James Anderson and England as New Zealand win thriller by barest of margins

Watch: 2 needed to win, Neil Wagner crushes James Anderson and England as New Zealand win thriller by barest of margins

Published on Feb 28, 2023

It is time to bring back the iconic 'barest of margins' remark. And rightfully it was so for New Zealand, who scripted one of their greatest ever comebacks in a Test match.

By HT Sports Desk

It is time to bring back the iconic 'barest of margins' remark. And rightfully it was so for New Zealand, who scripted one of their greatest ever comebacks in a Test match. It never really looked that New Zealand were completely in control for the game, albeit in patches on the final day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. First it was the partnership from Ben Stokes and Joe Root that kept England well in hunt for a series sweep. Then Ben Foakes got his act together with his valiant knock before James Anderson smashed one through the mid-wicket to put England two runs away from the win. But in a moment of sheer misfortune for Anderson and England, it was the stifle down the leg side that ended their hopes with Neil Wagner deservingly picking up the wicket to hand the hosts a dramatic one-run win.

Wagner was been the key bowler for New Zealand on the final day, picking up crucial wickets of Ollie Pope, Root and Stokes. He was hence backed by captain Tim Southee to remove England's last hope, Foakes. But the wicketkeeper-batter found his rhythm against the short-ball ploy of Wagner to get a couple of boundaries which reduced the target of 48 with three wickets in hand to seven required with a wicket left before Southee became the man to get rid of him.

Wagner remained in the attack to target Anderson with his usual tactics before the No.10 batter went for a wild heave to crunch the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. England needed 2 more to complete a famous win. The left-armer returned after Southee's maiden over, angled the second delivery of the over across to the leg side as Anderson went for the poke. The ball took a faint edge and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell completed the remainder. Anderson was left gutted, murmuring words to himself as Wagner and New Zealand begun their celebration.

Watch the video here…

Only three other teams have bounced back in a Test match after being imposed a follow-on. New Zealand become the fourth and the first since India's epic 2001 win against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“Pretty jaded, this is a special one. We'll celebrate it well. Amazing achievement and everybody contributed, so hats off to everyone. That's what this team is all about - just keep fighting. That's the characteristics of this team, keep learning to fight for each other and find a way by doing the hard yards. In the first Test, they played well and credit where it's due. They played extremely well in the first innings too in tough conditions, we found a way of contributing. Special mention to Kane, Tommy and Timmy the way they batted," Wagner said after the win.

