'I was shattered when I got told. Genuinely disappointed': Maxwell after being ignored for SL series despite Test recall

Australia all-round cricketer Glenn Maxwell has set his eyes on Australia's upcoming tour to India in February-March next year. Maxwell, who last played a Test match almost five years ago against Bangladesh, has got his fingers crossed for a place in Australia's squad that will be touring India for a four Test series.

Maxwell's Test career received a shot in the arm when he was added to Australia's squad against Sri Lanka recently. In the second Test at Galle, pitch conditions were expected to favour spin and Mitchell Starc was likely to be rested. Maxwell was very optimistic of making it to the playing XI but as things turned out, on the morning of the match, the Australian think tank decided to play an unchanged line-up, thinking that the pitch was firmer and potentially faster than expected. This left Maxwell disappointed as it meant that he had to wait for his cherished baggy green.

"I was shattered when I got told. I was just genuinely disappointed. I just really wanted to play, but I loved being a part of it. I loved the thought of playing it (Test cricket) again. I had no thoughts in my mind that I was going to be playing Test cricket, or even be involved, and I was sort of at peace," Maxwell told reporters.

“Then, as soon as I got told I was going to be involved, new emotions sort of came back from when I was last in a Test squad and the excitement of being back around the group … and I thought, 'I feel like I'm ready'. And then, unfortunately, they changed the conditions."

Maxwell however backed the decision of selectors for the Test, and said "If it was the same pitch for both Tests, I probably would have played, but they obviously made a slightly better wicket and the selectors made the right call."

For a player of Maxwell's class and calibre, it is very surprising that he has played just seven tests for Australia. However, with all of his Test appearances coming in India, Bangladesh and the UAE, where he played one Test against Pakistan in 2014, the all-rounder had achieved somewhat of a sub-continent specialist reputation in red-ball. Counting on his past experience and the team's requirements in upcoming tour to India, Maxwell’s Test career might get a new lease of life. Talking to the media, Maxwell also highlighted the paradigm shift in how cricket experts viewed the reverse sweep and other unorthodox shots in Test cricket.

"For so long, whenever I played a reverse sweep it was frowned upon, and now it's become a staple of Test cricket wherever you play in the world – everyone plays it, so it's like, where was this six years ago? It would have been nice when I was playing (Tests) if people would have looked at me and gone, 'Oh, visionary'," he mentioned.

