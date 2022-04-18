Home / Cricket / ‘I was still on 41 and he had completed his century’: When Wriddhiman Saha opened with MS Dhoni in club match
India and Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha reminisced an incident when he opened the innings with MS Dhoni during a local tournament in Kolkata.
Wriddhiman Saha with MS Dhoni(Twitter/GujaratTitans)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni is in the twilight of his cricketing career, having already retired from international cricket for almost two years now. However, the Ranchi-based wicketkeeper-batter has still not lost his mojo and the 40-year-old continues to entertain fans with big hits, something he's renowned for, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking about the legend that MS Dhoni is, India and Gujarat Titans' wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha reminisced an incident when the duo opened the innings during a local tournament in Kolkata.

Saha recalled the chapter during a conversation with the Titans, a video of which is shared on their social media. 

“Mahindra Singh Dhoni is a well-known name. Once we were playing in a tournament in Kolkata a long time ago as Dhoni was also invited to the tournament. I remember Dhoni had recently made his team India debut and he was considered one of the most dangerous ball hitters going around.”

“We opened the innings together and I remember that I was batting on 36 runs and Dhoni was on nine. He said to me that ‘take a single and give him the strike’, and before I realized it, I was still batting on 41 and he had completed his century. I have learned a lot from him in the past years and we both share the same temperament while playing the game,” said the Bengal wicketkeeper-batter. 

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings just days ahead of the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Meanwhile, Saha who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous edition was roped in by new franchise Titans for 1.9 crore.

ipl 2022 ipl wriddhiman saha ms dhoni + 2 more
