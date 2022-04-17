'Facing him in the nets is a nightmare. I've got my chest guard to not get hurt': SRH star on 'rapid' Umran Malik

He's been bowling thunderbolts since his IPL debut and Umran Malik on Sunday served up another brilliant display of pace bowling against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Sports Academy. The fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir registered figures of 4/28 including a maiden 20th over. To make it even better, he plucked three wickets in the same over to skittle the opposition for 151 runs.

It all started with Umran removing Odean Smith (13) on the second delivery of the last over. He then cleaned up Rahul Chahar (0) with a blistering delivery and castled Vaibhav Arora (0) in a similar fashion. The pace sensation was on a hat-trick on the last delivery but Arshdeep Singh tucked it to cover for a quick single that resulted in a run-out.

Umran was the pick of Hyderabad bowlers and he also became the fourth bowler in the IPL after Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat to not concede a single run in the 20th over. It was also the first instance of four wickets falling in an over without any runs.

The cricket world is already in awe of the speedster and Sunrisers Hyderabad player Glenn Phillips shared his experience of facing Umran in the nets.

"He's absolutely rapid. Facing him in the nets is a nightmare. I've got my chest guard on to not get hurt. Imagine what those balls (in the game) will be feeling out there," Phillips said during the first innings.

"When it comes to bowling first, we really have to keep hydrating as much as possible. The heat is really playing a big part. Hopefully, we keep them in check and he (Umran) keeps bowling at that pace.

On having two fielders in the third man region during Umran's bowling, Phillips said, "Yeah... I think Kane and Umran have probably talked to each other and understood that having a slip in place is a waste at this point when Umran is bowling at that sort of pace. Having two men at third man isn't a bad option. It's also a different thing that batters aren't used to seeing."

While Umran plucked four wickets including three in the last over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared three to reach the 150-wicket mark in the IPL. Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.

"In Jammu, it usually gets to 47 or 48 degrees, so it doesn't matter (the heat), it's actually nice to play in this heat. I think I have got my line and length better over the last few days, the plan was to keep it full and straight, and in that channel just outside off," Umran said in the innings break.