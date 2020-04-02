‘Knew I would fail’: Virat Kohli picks lowest point of his career

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:29 IST

Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with in the recent past and it can safely be said that the Indian cricket team skipper has solidified his place as one of the best batsmen in world cricket right now. However, one major blot on his otherwise stellar career was the tour of England in 2014 where he averaged a bit more than 14. During a chat with Kevin Pietersen on Instagram live, he picked the tour as the ‘lowest point of his career and also pointed out the reason behind his failure.

“Lowest point in career was England tour 2014. That was one phase when as a batsman you know you will get out. That was one phase when I knew I will not score runs. Yet, you have to get ready, only to fail. That was lowest point, I promised myself I will never allow this to happen to me again, “

“It happened because I was too selfish, all about myself. Hence, it ate me up, “ he added.

During the 2014 tour, Kohli failed to get any 50 plus score in five Tests against England and he struggled particularly against the swing and pace of James Anderson.

During the chat, the two cricketers talked about a lot of topics and Kohli explained the responsibility of the players when it comes to their fans. Kohli said that he is glad that people are showing their love on social media and it pushes him to do better.

“Fandom comes with responsibility. I see a lot of backing and fun with love from fans. I am glad that people are able to show the fans on social media at times when others are not being able to. People push you to do better. Without fans, you would not getting motivation to do this everyday. Respect for all the fans, hats off to them.”