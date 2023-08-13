'I wasn't making any mistake in first 3 T20Is. But...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on single-digit scores vs WI

In another splendid display, Team India set the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the five-match T20I series against West Indies, securing a convincing 9-wicket victory over the hosts in Lauderhill. The side expertly pursued a target of 179 runs, with the opening duo of Shubman Gill (77), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) taking center stage with remarkable partnership worth 165 runs. Amidst this triumph, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav stood out as the standout performers with the ball. Arshdeep claimed three crucial wickets for 38 runs. Kuldeep Yadav (2/26), on the other hand, showcased remarkable economy, maintaining an impressive bowling rate of 6.50. Shubman Gill talks about his poor scores during the T20I series(BCCI)

Gill had endured a struggling outing in the T20I series before the fourth game in Lauderhill, marked by scores of 3, 7, and 6 in the first three matches. However, his triumphant return to the run-scoring column emerged as a significant boost for Team India. The young opener had been facing significant criticism over his disappointing run but the 77 on Saturday was not only a much-needed knock for Shubman but the Indian team as well, for whom the opener is key as it heads into the ODI World Cup later in the year.

Gill, though, has revealed that he knew he wasn't making “mistakes” in terms of shot selections in the first three matches, but that his good shots were getting him dismissed.

“It's important to go to your basics. You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn't making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn't convert my starts,” Gill told Arshdeep during a post-match chat after fourth T20I.

“T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you have to eye at making quick runs, you don't have time to think much. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs.”

Shubman Gill had enjoyed a stellar Indian Premier League season earlier this year, where he ended as the Orange Cap holder with 890 runs in 17 matches; this included three centuries and four fifties. However, on his return to international cricket, Gill's form faltered with a poor outing in the World Test Championship final, followed by inconsistent performances on the West Indies tour. As some of India's biggest games draw close with Asia Cup and World Cup up next, Gill would hope to capitalize on the momentum and begin a strong run with the bat.

