Home / Cricket / 'I will always be grateful': Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'special gift' he got from Brian Lara and West Indies side on retirement

‘I will always be grateful’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals ‘special gift’ he got from Brian Lara and West Indies side on retirement

Tendulkar revealed that he got a ‘special gift’ that was presented by the West Indian Cricket Board and his friend Brian Lara.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
West Indies Legends' Brian Lara and India Legends' Sachin Tendulkar.
West Indies Legends' Brian Lara and India Legends' Sachin Tendulkar.(AP)
         

One of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket is the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar. On November 16, 2013, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar played his last international cricket match. He had already announced that he would retire from cricket at the end of the two-match Test series against West Indies and when that moment came, many could not hold back their tears as their favourite cricketer bid adieu.

The Wankhede Stadium was jam-packed as fans came in large numbers to witness their hero play for the last time for the country. He was commemorated on the last day by the BCCI. Tendulkar has now revealed that he got a ‘special gift’ that was presented by the West Indian Cricket Board and his friend Brian Lara.

The legendary batsman said that he will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift (a steel drum) and thanked the Windies side for love and respect.

“#OnThisDay 7 years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara and @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again,” Tendulkar tweeted.

 

In his last Test, Tendulkar scored 74 runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Narsingh Deonarine who had him caught at the hands of Darren Sammy.

After the match, Tendulkar gave a speech at the Wankhede which made cricketing fans all over the globe a little teary-eyed.

At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the finals of the 2011 edition. This made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team for the first time.

He was India’s leading run-scorer and second overall in the tournament. He had retired from the 50-over format in 2012.

(with ANI inputs)

