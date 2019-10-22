I will talk to Virat Kohli like a BCCI president talks to the captain: Sourav Ganguly

cricket

BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is set to be in Mumbai on October 24 when the national selectors pick the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Asked if he would speak to Virat Kohli as the skipper has opted out of the T20I series, the former India skipper said he would speak to current captain like a BCCI President talks to the skipper of the Indian team. “I will meet him on 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain, he can take the call,” he said.

Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Workload management of the players has been a priority with the team under Kohli and while most of the senior players have had a break on and off, Kohli last took a break in January when he sat out the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the T20 series that followed.

Sources in the know of developments said that it has been decided to give Kohli a break during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

“Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times,” the source said.

The selection for the T20I series is to be done on Thursday and Ganguly has said that he will take the opportunity to speak to the selectors on M.S. Dhoni. The former India skipper has been on a sabbatical since the World Cup in England in July.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to return for the two-Test series against the Bangla Tigers as he has made it clear that the format is close to his heart and he wants to leave no stones unturned to ensure that India are crowned champions in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

