I will wait for 48 hours before approaching women’s commission in BCCI sexual harassment case: Aditya Verma

Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma is infuriated as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is yet to take any action after Verma questioned CoA chief Vinod Rai for allegedly keeping quiet about a case of sexual harassment against an employee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Having first sent a letter on Friday, he sent another letter to Rai on Saturday, asking him to take action against the guilty and hand justice to the employee. With no response to either mail, Verma is now contemplating taking action himself.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Verma said that he would wait for another 48 hours before approaching the national commission for women to help the victim get justice. The fact that he received messages from some within the BCCI has further angered him. The CAB secretary says the messages have indirectly hinted at his son’s career being spoilt due to his fight with the organisation.

“I wrote a letter first on Friday, I provided them further facts on Saturday. And now, if action isn’t taken in the next 48 hours, I will be forced to approach the national commission for women and they will deal with the matter. I have the necessary proof to ensure that the lady who was victimized now gets justice.

“You know the best part? The man who fought BCCI alone in the spot-fixing fiasco is now being threatened through messages that his son’s cricketing career will be spoilt. In fact, my son has also got calls that I should be asked to mind my own business as he would have to otherwise bear the brunt. But I fought before and I will fight again for the truth,” he said.

Interestingly, Verma’s son Lakhan Raja was suspended for two years by the Bihar Cricket Association — the current body in charge of running cricket in the state — for allegedly participating in an unsanctioned tournament and a corporate tournament without prior approval. Verma wants to know why wasn’t his son sent a show cause notice?

“My son must have made a mistake. But then, doesn’t he deserve the right to explain his position? Did he get to execute that right? I do realize that my son is facing the brunt for my fight against injustice, but then, I cannot shy away from reality like some others. I have been asked to go and meet some officials (doesn’t wish to name) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, but I have made it clear that those who wish to clarify things with me, must meet me in Patna,” he said.

In fact, Verma in his mail to Rai on Saturday mentioned the fact that he was approached to apologise to two senior BCCI executives to ensure that the ban on his son is lifted. “I would also like to inform you that last night (Friday) I received another message that I must apologize to two senior BCCI executives if the ban of my son has to be lifted,” he wrote in the letter.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with Rai over call and messages failed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior BCCI executive said: “There is no official complaint in the matter and as long as that doesn’t happen, how does one act in this matter?”

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:34 IST