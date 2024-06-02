New Delhi [India], : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said he won't be bowling early in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. I won't be bowling early in T20 WC 2024: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh

Earlier, Marsh suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of the Indian Premier League , where he was taking part for the Delhi Capitals . Following that he has not played any games in the T20 tournament.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Australia all-rounder hoped that in the next 10-12 days he will be available fully for the Aussies.

"Yeah, I won't be bowling early on in the tournament. And I always joke as captain - I hope I won't bowl late in the tournament either. But yeah, I'll progress that slowly over the next 10-12 days and hopefully be available for them at the back end of the tournament," Marsh was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The skipper further added that it takes a lot of time for the players to reach the West Indies from Australia for which it will be a bit challenging for them.

"We have still got [Mitchell] Starc and Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] to arrive this morning, or lunchtime. But after that we are all here. I think for the guys to get a couple of days at home is really important for us as a group and for them personally. Obviously, it takes a few days to get here from Australia so that adds a few challenges but they'll be ready to go come the 5th," he added.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be Marsh's first ICC event as a skipper of the Aussie squad.

Australia to open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Earlier in May, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh , Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.