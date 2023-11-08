'I would have lost my wicket if...': Glenn Maxwell's million-dollar reaction after breathtaking 201* vs Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell produced one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time on Tuesday, scoring an incredible unbeaten 201 as Australia defeated Afghanistan by 3 wickets to clinch a stunning win in Mumbai. Chasing a strong 292-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia were reeling at 91/7 and had lost all of its recognized batters bar Maxwell. The Aussie all-rounder, then, began on his blitzkrief and blew the Afghan attack apart, smashing 21 fours and 10 sixes as he took Australia to a close win. Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match(REUTERS)

After his exceptional double century performance in the game, Maxwell revealed that despite being given the opportunity to return to the pavilion, he battled with cramps and preferred to remain on the field to get his legs moving.

He also mentioned that the combination of the high temperature and limited physical activity took a toll on him.

"Terrific. I'm stoked," Maxwell said when he was asked how he felt physically after the draining knock.

"Obviously, it was quite hot when we were fielding. I didn't do much high-intensity training in the heat and it got to me. It was good to stick out till the end.

Maxwell also stated that the fan were “quick” to write Australia off following their opening defeats against India and South Africa. Since then, however, the Aussies are on a six-match winning streak and became th third side to secure a semi-final berth.

"Not too much to be honest (plans at 49 for 4). Just stick to our batting plans. I was trying to be positive and take them on. If I had defended all the way, I would have lost my wicket. That lbw call as well and I decided to go after the bowling," he added.

"Amazing (to reach the semis). After the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," he added.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran had held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan to 291/5. In the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to ensure a strong finish for the side.

