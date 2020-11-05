‘I would have my plans against them’: Irfan Pathan explains how he would tackle Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

cricket

When it comes to modern-day cricket, there are only a few names at the level of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two Indian cricket stars have been at the peak of their game for the past few years, and have dominated the record books like not many others. Rohit and Kohli have been dominant and for bowlers, it takes a lot of planning and plotting to get them out quickly.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is set to be a part of the Kandy franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), believes he would have the perfect plan to trouble the dynamic duo if he hypothetically ever gets a chance to bowl to Kohli and Rohit.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pathan said that he believes Kohli and Rohit are at the top of the their game and are two of the ‘most devastating batsmen’ in the modern era.

“I agree that both of them are very good and as you rightly said the most devastating batsmen in the modern era. But I would have had my plans for both of them,” he said.

“For starters, I would have bowled a 4-5th stump line to Virat and try to force him to play behind the square as he likes to play in front. For Rohit, I would have tried not to give any width whatsoever and even try to bowl bit fuller,” the former India pacer added.

Meanwhile, Pathan, said that he is looking forward to share his experience with the youngsters during the T20 cricket league.

“The good thing about LPL and other T20 leagues is that they make it mandatory to have plenty of young domestic players in the squads. As a cricketer, who has come up through the ranks of junior and age-group cricket, I can tell you that hearing the seniors speak in the dressing room and during team meetings, taking their advice on the field to tackle tough situations, seeing them train, these are valuable lessons that one can’t learn anywhere else,” he said.

“I have been part of a few coaching assignments in the past and I can tell you that it is a very rewarding feeling when you can give something back to the game. Extremely excited (about the LPL)! It is a new league, a new team, a new set-up, and to add to it, Kandy has some big names in T20 cricket, I am looking forward to sharing my experience with them and play some good cricket,” he added.